Mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles Sunday. The sprinkles will be nothing to worry about. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. Mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the low 50s. Looking ahead, we're dry Monday through Wednesday with a mixture of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 80s. We're dry with a partly cloudy sky Friday and Saturday. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs