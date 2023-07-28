We made it! The last weekend in July is here, it'll feel like it with high temperatures generally near 80°. For tonight, a few quick moving thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the air goes calm and low temperatures flirt with the dewpoint in the mid 50s. Any fog will lift with the sunrise Saturday. Turning mostly sunny, cooler and noticeably less humid. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s along with a light northwest breeze. Partly cloudy and quiet tomorrow night. Open the windows with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Looking ahead, another full day of sunshine Sunday. You'll likely notice the northwest breeze with highs in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller