Strong to locally severe thunderstorms tonight before slightly cooler temperatures arrive over the weekend. For tonight, scattered strong to locally severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and large, destructive hail are the primary threats. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. The southeast breeze will turn out of the northwest as low temperatures settle in the low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. The severe weather threat is low. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Slightly cooler with highs back in the low 80s. Looking ahead, sunshine returns Saturday with a gusty north wind and highs in the mid to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller