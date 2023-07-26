Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today; especially during the morning hours. Heavy downpours are possible. We'll clear out during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday. It will be a warm one with highs reaching for the upper 80s to low 90s. Looking ahead, we'll have another chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday with highs in the low 80s. We then dry out Saturday through Tuesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The only exception is Friday night and Saturday night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms then. Regarding temperatures, high temperatures will range from the mid 70s on Saturday, to the low 80s Sunday through Tuesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs