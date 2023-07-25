Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms will impact portions of Forest, southeastern Vilas, southwestern Florence, northern Marinette, northeastern Oneida and northern Oconto Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Eagle River to 11 miles west of Wausaukee. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Crandon, Eagle River, Phelps, Goodman, Popple River, Carter, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Headwaters Wilderness, Kentuck Lake Campground and McCaslin Mountain Natural Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH