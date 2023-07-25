We'll have increasing clouds tonight a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will stay well above average and in the mid 60s. Our average low temperature this time of year is 55°. A chance for morning showers and thunderstorms will be in the region Wednesday, becoming a partly cloudy sky later in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. We finally clear up Wednesday night. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with a light breeze. Lows will be in the low 60s. Looking ahead, we're dry and hot on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Our average high temperature this time of year is 80°. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move back into the area on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. We cool down into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. We'll have a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and a mostly sunny sky on Sunday. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski