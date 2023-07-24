Partly cloudy with areas of wildfire smoke today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Partly cloudy with areas of wildfire smoke again tonight. Areas of dense fog is also expected to develop. A pop-up thunderstorm could occur early in the evening with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy with areas of wildfire smoke again Tuesday. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms does exist. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will warm into the low 90s. We're dry Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 90s. We cool off Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will also exist. We're dry Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs