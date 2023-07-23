We're waking up to some areas of dense fog this morning. With the sun out, that will burn off rather quickly. We'll be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of wildfire smoke will also be possible. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight. Areas of wildfire smoke will be possible again. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, better opportunities for showers and thunderstorms Monday with highs in the low 80s. We're dry Tuesday and Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Tuesday and low 90s Wednesday. Thursday we remain in the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. We cool off into the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs