We made it! The late July weekend is here. Look for a few thunderstorms tomorrow before building heat next week. For tonight, partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms around. The coverage on these is somewhere around 20%. The northwest breeze will go calm as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s. Increasing clouds tomorrow morning will help to develop a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. They'll be quick movers and not stick around long. Still, they could chase you indoors for a bit. The west southwest breeze will hover near 5MPH as high temperatures flirt with 80°. Looking ahead, any thunderstorms will end tomorrow evening. Turning partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 80°. Building heat next week will have high temperatures flirting with 90° by Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller