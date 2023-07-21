We made it!  The late July weekend is here.  Look for a few thunderstorms tomorrow before building heat next week.  For tonight, partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms around.  The coverage on these is somewhere around 20%.  The northwest breeze will go calm as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s.  Increasing clouds tomorrow morning will help to develop a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.  They'll be quick movers and not stick around long.  Still, they could chase you indoors for a bit.  The west southwest breeze will hover near 5MPH as high temperatures flirt with 80°.  Looking ahead,  any thunderstorms will end tomorrow evening.  Turning partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.  Mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 80°.  Building heat next week will have high temperatures flirting with 90° by Wednesday.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller

Tags

Recommended for you