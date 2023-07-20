Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Sunshine will come out late. Highs will reach for the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and warmer on Friday. Highs will reach for the upper 70s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We're dry Sunday through Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 80s. A chance for showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs