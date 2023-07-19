The scattered showers and thunderstorms out there now will linger into tomorrow morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a light southwest breeze and lows in the upper 50s. A few rain showers tomorrow morning. Turning partly cloudy, breezy and noticeably colder. The average high temperature this time of year is in the low 80s. We're not going to do that! The northwest wind will occasionally gust near 25MPH as high temperatures struggle to reach 70°. Mostly clear tomorrow night. Less windy with lows near 50°. A full day of sunshine is on deck Friday. Temperatures will respond nicely with highs back near 80°. Looking ahead, increasing clouds Could lead to a few late day thundershowers. Temperatures will do what they are supposed to do this time of year with highs generally near 80°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller