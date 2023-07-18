Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Look for a light northwest breeze and low temperatures in the low 50s. Increasing clouds tomorrow morning will lead to a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. You'll likely notice the south wind occasionally gust near 25MPH as high temperatures get stuck in the mid to upper 70s. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Nothing severe with lows in the upper 50s. Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday morning. Turning partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine returns Friday with highs near 80°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller