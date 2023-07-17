Mostly cloudy and a bit cool for mid July tonight. Average low temperatures this time of year are in the mid 50s. Most of us will dip our toes in the upper 40s tonight with a light west breeze. A healthy mixture of sunshine and clouds tomorrow. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s with a light west northwest breeze. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night with little to no breeze and lows in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, increasing clouds Wednesday will eventually lead to showers and thunderstorms. Primarily after noon. Otherwise, breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller