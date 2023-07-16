Increasing clouds today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Noticeably colder and breezy. The west wind will occasionally gust near 25MPH as air temperatures meander into the low to mid 70s. The rain showers will come to an end tonight. Turning partly cloudy and breezy. The west wind will continue to gust near 25MPH as low temperatures flirt with 50°. Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler, less humid with improving air quality tomorrow. It will be cool for mid July with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s. Looking ahead, Tuesday look to feature plenty of sunshine with highs near 80°. Another round of scattered rain showers arrives Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller