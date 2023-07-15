Partly cloudy and hazy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. It will not be an all-day rain. Still, you'll likely get chased indoors from time to time as high temperatures flirt with 80°. A break in the rain is anticipated tonight. A thick haze will be the visual sign of poor air quality. Areas of dense fog with lows back in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, more of the same Sunday. Some sun, some clouds, lots of haze with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The south wind will pick up and occasionally gust near 30MPH as air temperatures get pushed into the upper 70s. Noticeable changes Monday with some highs getting stuck in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller