A slow moving area of low pressure will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around into and through the weekend. For tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Primarily after midnight. The southwest breeze will go calm as low temperatures hover in the mid 50s. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Dry hours too. The west wind will pick up and occasionally gust near 25MPH as high temperatures hover near 80°. Showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night. Primarily before midnight. Look for a west southwest breeze with lows in the low 50s. Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. It will not be an all day rain. Still, the weather will likely chase you indoors from time to time with highs generally in the 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller