The widely scattered showers and thunderstorms out there now will end this evening. Turning partly cloudy late with areas of dense for (especially where it rained today) and lows in the low 50s. The next storm system arrives tomorrow. It might take all day to do it. Eventually, the increasing clouds throughout the day will lead to some late day rain. Nothing heavy or severe. The coverage on these is somewhere around 30% after highs in the mid to upper 70s. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night with lows in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms continue off and on through Friday. Dry hours too with highs in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller