Partly cloudy and a bit cool tonight. The average low temperature this time of year is in the mid 50s. A couple of us will dip our toes in the upper 40s tonight. Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Primarily after noon. You might notice the southeast breeze as high temperatures meander into the low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s. Looking ahead, a slow moving storm system will spin around the Great Lakes Thursday and Friday. During this time, a pop up shower or thunderstorm could develop at anytime. It wont be an all day rain, still the weather will chase you indoors from time to time with highs generally in the mid to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller