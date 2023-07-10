A cold front will drift south across north central Wisconsin today. As it does, showers and thunderstorms will develop. Behind this system, cooler, less humid air arrives tomorrow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Primarily before midnight. The severe weather threat is low. Still, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and large hail may be associated with a few thunderstorms. Clearing late with lows in the low 50s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Noticeably colder and less humid. Look for plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Increasing clouds tomorrow night. The light north breeze and low humidity will make low temperatures in the mid 40s feel a bit cool. Looking ahead, partly cloudy and unseasonably cool Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain showers arrive Thursday afternoon. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller