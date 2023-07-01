It's the Weekend! Partly cloudy with a light northeast breeze tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy and hot on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Mostly clear and calm Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We'll be mostly sunny and hot to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, we'll have a chance for an afternoon shower and isolated thunderstorm for our 4th of July, otherwise we'll be partly cloudy. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms stick around into Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and cooler on Thursday. Highs will be below average and in the low 70s. Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski