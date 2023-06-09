Partly cloudy and nice today. High temperatures will make it into the low 80s. We'll see increasing clouds tonight. We'll have a chance for showers and thunderstorms late, especially as we get closer to morning. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we're partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We warm into the upper 60s on Monday with a chance for showers. We're dry Tuesday and Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll the be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs