Mostly sunny and awesome today! High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. The UV index forecast for today is at an 8. That is a burn time of simply 15 minutes. Mostly clear and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. We'll be mostly sunny and awesome again on Friday with highs in the low 80s. Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as a cold front moves through. High temperatures will make it into the mid 70s. We'll then be mostly cloudy and a lot cooler on Sunday. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 60s. Showers are possible on Monday. High temperatures will rebound a little bit into the upper 60s. We're dry Tuesday and Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs