Mostly sunny and awesome today! High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Mostly clear and calm tonight. That will allow frost to develop. Make sure to cover your flowers and vegetation up or bring them inside. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. Mostly sunny and awesome again on Thursday. High temperatures will again reach for the upper 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. We cool off a bit on Sunday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Chances for showers return on Monday as high temperatures rebound into the mid 70s. We're partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs reaching for the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs