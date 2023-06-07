Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days. Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Avoid outdoor burning. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&