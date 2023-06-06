Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers today. Most of that will be during the morning hours. High temperatures will make it into the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Shut the air conditioners off and open the windows! Mostly sunny and awesome on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry Thursday and Friday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. Some of you could touch the low 80s on Friday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures will make it into the low 70s for Saturday. We're dry Sunday and Monday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the low 70s Sunday and mid 70s Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs