Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Most of us will stay dry. Wildfire smoke will continue to give us air quality issues. We should start seeing improvement later today. High temperatures will make it into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms early tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s. We'll be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers on Tuesday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry Wednesday and Thursday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s. We'll warm into the low 80s Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday. Saturday's high will be in the upper 70s. We're dry Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Week!  Devin Biggs

