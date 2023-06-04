Today will be mostly sunny with the high reaching 85°. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies and a low of 57°. Looking ahead, temperatures will slightly cool Monday as the high will be near 77°. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with the high in the mid to upper 70s. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday with the high near the upper 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with the high near 79°. Temperatures will begin to warm into the low 80s on Friday before they fall back into the mid 70s on Saturday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend!  Chase Roepenack

Tags

Recommended for you