Partly cloudy and nice today. High temperatures will make it into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Partly cloudy with a chance for a rogue shower on Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry Sunday and Monday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's high will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday's high will be in the low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A quick note, Tuesday is also the 4th of July. We'll monitor the chances for storms. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend!  Devin Biggs

