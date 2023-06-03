It's the Weekend! Today the high will reach near the upper 80s with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy with some sprinkle showers possible. The low will reach 57°. Looking ahead, Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies with the high reaching 86°. Temperatures will slightly cool Monday as the high will be near 77°. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with the high in the mid 70s. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday with the high near the mid 70s as well. Thursday will be partly cloudy with the high near 78°. Temperatures will begin to warm into the low 80s on Friday before they fall back into the mid 70s for next weekend. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Chase Roepenack