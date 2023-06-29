Partly cloudy and hazy today. The smoke will gradually taper off as the day progresses on. High temperatures today will warm into the low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early this evening. We'll then become mostly clear later on with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and nice on Friday. High temperatures will make it into the low 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry Saturday through Monday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s. Monday we warm into the mid 80s. We'll be partly cloudy on Tuesday, which is the 4th of July, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. That chance will continue into early evening. Any fireworks that are scheduled to go on should go on without much issue. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. We'll then be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms again on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs