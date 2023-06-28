The scattered showers and thunderstorms out there now will increase in coverage and intensity tonight. A few thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Otherwise, hazy! The air quality is unhealthy and looks to stay that way through tomorrow. You'll notice the southwest wind occasionally gust near 25mph as low temperatures hang out near 60°. A few rain showers tomorrow morning will gradually give way to afternoon sunshine. Still hazy with poor air quality. Depending upon what time the clouds clear at your place will determine if you make it to 80° or not. Most of us will get stuck in the upper 70s with a light south breeze. Looking ahead, sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will respond nicely with highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller