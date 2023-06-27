Mostly sunny with areas of wildfire smoke today. This will create code red air quality at times. That will be unhealthy for everyone. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy with more wildfire smoke tonight. A few showers could develop late. Lows in the mid 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Areas of smoke could develop with highs in the upper 70s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Some could touch the low 80s. We're dry Sunday and Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs