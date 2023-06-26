Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers today. You may notice fog and air quality issues at times. Air Quality Advisories have been posted through Thursday at the latest. The time may be adjusted depending on how the smoke behaves. Air quality is expected to deteriorate to code red or even worse. That's unhealthy for everyone regardless of health standing. Limit time outdoors as best you can. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Mostly clear and windy tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday. Highs will reach for the upper 70s as the winds back off. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Wednesday through Sunday. Several dry hours will also be expected with highs in the 70s and 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs