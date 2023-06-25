Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight but will not be as intense as last night and today. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Thunderstorms will diminish but some scattered showers will continue tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will linger in the area early tomorrow night. Lows will be in the low 50s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday and will linger through Saturday and Sunday. Highs will hover near the mid to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Chase Roepenack