Showers and thunderstorms will be in the region tonight. Lows will be in the low 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. The thunderstorm threat will diminish tomorrow night but showers will still be likely. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, rain showers will stay in the area to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We'll be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly cloudy with slightly below average high temperatures in the mid 70s on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will return Friday and Saturday with the high reaching the mid to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Chase Roepenack