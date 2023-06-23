Partly cloudy and hot once again today. Our record high today in 1911 was 95°. We won't be reaching the mid 90s today, but high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sprinkles are possible as well with a light west southwest breeze. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a light southeast breeze. We'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms moving into the area tomorrow, especially in the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the region Saturday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms will continue on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Rain showers will be in the area to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We'll be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly cloudy with slightly below average high temperatures in the mid 70s on Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski