Mostly sunny and hot today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky, so don't forget your sunscreen. We'll be partly cloudy with a light south southeast breeze tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and hot Friday. Highs will be well above average and in the mid 80s with a light west southwest breeze. Partly cloudy and mild Friday night. Lows will be hovering near 60° with humid conditions. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive on Saturday, otherwise we'll be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 80s once again. Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue through Sunday with much cooler high temperatures in the low 70s. Even cooler on Monday as rain showers continue. Highs will be in the upper 60s. We finally clear up by Tuesday. Highs will be below average and in the low 70s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski