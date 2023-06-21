Mostly sunny with well above average high temperatures today. Highs will be warming up into the mid 80s with a light southeast breeze gusting near 20 mph. Our average is 77° this time of year. Mostly clear and quite overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a light east southeast breeze. Mostly sunny and hot tomorrow. Don't forget your sunscreen as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s Thursday night. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy and hot once again on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move into the area on Saturday, otherwise we'll be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the region on Sunday. Highs will be a bit cooler and in the mid 70s. Even cooler to start off our work week on Monday. We'll see rain showers with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. We finally clear up on Tuesday. We'll see highs in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski