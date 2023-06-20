Mostly sunny and warm today. Don't forget your sunscreen as high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. The east southeast wind will be gusting near 20 mph. It'll be a great night to watch the stars tonight. Mostly clear skies with a light east breeze will feel great tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s with comfortable dew points as well. Another sunny day out there tomorrow with a light breeze. Highs will be well above average once again and in the mid 80s. Looking ahead, we'll be dry and hot the next several days. Mostly sunny with near record highs in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving in starting Saturday, otherwise we'll be dry with highs in the low 80s. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the mid 70s on Sunday and low 70s to start off our work week on Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski