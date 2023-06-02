Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms again today. The better opportunities will be during the afternoon hours starting at 1 PM. They will taper off once the sun goes down. High temperatures today will reach for the upper 80s. Air quality could deteriorate to code orange again today. That will make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Make sure to exercise precautions when going about your day. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early tonight. We'll then become partly cloudy as lows fall into the low 60s. We'll be partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms again on Saturday. The better opportunities will be during the afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80s to low 90s. Looking ahead, we're dry on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We cool off on Monday as a cold front moves through. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. We'll cool off into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. We warm into the upper 70s on Thursday as we remain partly cloudy. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs