Drizzle might still be lingering in the area early on today, otherwise we'll see decreasing clouds throughout the day. The southeast wind will be gusting near 20 mph. We finally clear up tonight. We'll be mostly clear with a light southeast breeze. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We'll be hot and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Looking ahead, we're entering another dry and warm stretch. Don't forget your sunscreen and water because these warm temperatures are here to stay. Lots of sunshine will be in the region Tuesday through Thursday with well above average high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the region on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski