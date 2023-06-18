We'll have increasing clouds with near average high temperatures for Fathers Day today. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Drizzle is possible, otherwise we'll see lots of sunshine. The southeast wind will be gusting near 20 mph. We'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers Sunday night. Lows will be in the mid 50s with a light southeast breeze. Looking ahead, we're entering another dry and warm stretch. Don't forget your sunscreen and water because these warm temperatures are here to stay. Partly cloudy to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine will be in the region Tuesday through Thursday with well above average high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski