Partly cloudy and calm tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s as the wind stays calm. Areas of patchy dense fog possible. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. The northwest wind will be gusting near 10 mph, so a good fishing day is in store for us. Partly cloudy and calm once again Saturday night. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, we're entering another dry and warm stretch. We'll be partly cloudy with above average high temperatures for the end to our weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s for Father's Day on Sunday. A drizzle is possible, otherwise we'll see lots of sunshine. Don't forget your sunscreen and water because these warm temperatures are here to stay. Partly cloudy to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine will be in the region Tuesday through Thursday with well above high temperatures in the mid 80s. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski