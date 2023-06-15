The clouds we're seeing this morning will break up as we head toward the afternoon. We'll then be partly cloudy and hazy today. The haze will be courtesy of wildfire smoke that continues to originate from Canada. This may give us issues with air quality again this morning. High temperatures will be held down in the mid 60s. Mostly clear and hazy again tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Partly cloudy and less hazy on Friday. Highs will make it into the mid 70s. Looking ahead, Saturday through Wednesday will be dry with a mixture of cloud and sun and highs in the low to mid 80s. In fact, our entire forecast period is dry. This will cause the drought and the fire danger to get bad across the state. Make sure to plan ahead accordingly as it continues to remain dry across the viewing area. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs