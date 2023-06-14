Partly cloudy and hazy today. The haze will be courtesy of more wildfire smoke moving in from Canada. It shouldn't affect our air quality today, but we'll need to keep an eye on it. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms may also develop this afternoon as highs reach for the low 80s. Mostly cloudy and hazy tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy on Thursday. Highs will reach for the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northeast. Looking ahead, we enter another long and very El Nino like dry stretch. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sun Friday through Tuesday as highs reach for the 70s and 80s. Any improvement in the drought monitor this week will possibly be erased next week as we continue these dry stretches. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs