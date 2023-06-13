We'll be mostly cloudy with rain likely today. An additional quarter of an inch of rain could fall in some spots. High temperatures will reach for the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Decreasing clouds will be common tonight as the rain wraps up. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s as the winds go calm. We'll be partly cloudy with a chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Those look to occur during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will warm into the low 80s with a light breeze out of the north. Looking ahead, we'll be dry on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs falling into the low 70s. We warm back up Friday and Saturday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on those days will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chances for rain showers move in Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday's high will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We're dry on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs