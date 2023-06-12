Increasing clouds today will give way to showers throughout the day. The better opportunities will be during the afternoon as highs reach for the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. We'll be mostly cloudy with showers tonight. It will be breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Rain continues on Tuesday. Highs will only reach for the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we dry out Wednesday through Friday with a mixture of clouds and sun. High temperatures on those days will be in the 70s and 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. We then dry out by Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs