Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today as a cold front moves in. High temperatures will reach for the the lower to middle 70s. We'll have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms early tonight. We'll see decreasing clouds with lows in the lower to middle 40s. We'll then be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs only reaching for the lower to middle 60s. Looking ahead, Showers move back into the picture on Monday with highs reaching for the lower to middle 60s. We then dry out Tuesday through Friday with a mixture of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs