Mostly cloudy today with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The better opportunities will be during the afternoon, but a few morning showers and thunderstorms could also develop. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80s. We'll be partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms tonight. Low temperatures will be rather mild for this time of the year. They will only fall into the low 60s. We'll be partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Friday. The better opportunities will be during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Looking ahead, we dry out starting Saturday and stay dry as we enter another long dry stretch. The weekend will be rather warm with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. Some of you could touch the low 90s. We start to cool off Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. We cool off even more Tuesday and Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. With all the dry weather observed recently and expected again, be alert for more fire danger and air quality issues. Drought conditions look to develop as we continue to stay dry. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs