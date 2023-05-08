We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers today. High temperatures will reach into the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. We'll be mostly cloudy with a shower or two tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s as the winds go calm. We'll dry out and become partly cloudy on Tuesday. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. Looking ahead, We'll be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. High temperatures will make it into the low 70s. We'll be dry for the day on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. We'll then be mostly cloudy with showers in our southern counties on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Everyone will have a chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs