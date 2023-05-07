It's the weekend and it finally feels like Spring! A sprinkle or two is possible today, otherwise mostly cloudy and dry. We'll be warmer with highs in the low 70s with a light breeze. A scattered rain shower is possible overnight tonight. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, rain showers stick around through Monday with cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll be mostly cloudy and warmer on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday. Highs will be above average and in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy and warm for our Thursday as highs make it into the mid 70s. We'll see chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski