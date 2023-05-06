It's the weekend and it finally feels like Spring! Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a chance for scattered rain showers. A rumble of thunder is also possible. We'll have many dry periods as well with high temperatures reaching for the low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area tonight. These thunderstorms don't look like it'll be severe, but a heavy downpour and strong winds are possible with isolated storms. It will be breezy with lows cooling off into the upper 40s to low 50s. The southeast wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two possible on Sunday, otherwise mostly cloudy and dry. We'll be warmer with highs in the low 70s with a light breeze. A scattered rain shower or two is possible Sunday night. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Looking ahead, rain showers stick around through Monday with high temperatures near average and in the low 60s. A sprinkle or two is possible on Tuesday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be even warmer and in the mid 60s. We clear up and warm up by Wednesday. Highs will be above average and in the low 70s. Lots of sunshine is in store once again for Thursday as highs make it into the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski